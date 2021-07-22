Cancel
Missouri State

More than 100,000 sign up for Missouri vaccine incentive program in less than a day

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 12 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

More than 100,000 people have signed up for a drawing for $10,000 through Missouri's new vaccine program .

The program had hit that number by about noon Thursday, according to state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox, less than 24 hours after Gov. Mike Parson announced the $9 million program meant to increase the state's lagging vaccination rate of about 40% . Health experts say that low rate is helping to drive a delta-variant powered coronavirus surge that currently has Missouri third in the nation for new cases behind Florida and Arkansas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (Mo VIP) has three tiers of eligibility: a red tier for Missourians 18 or older who receive at least one dose on or after July 21, a white tier for 18 or older Missourians who have already received at least one dose and a blue tier for Missourians 12 to 17 years old. Those in the blue tier are eligible for an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer's MOST 529 program instead of the lottery-like prize for the other two tiers.

Blue tier winners will have an education savings account created for them that they can access after they turn 18. MOST 529 savings accounts are tax-free as long as the winner is using them for education; if they choose to use it for something else they will have to pay taxes on the winnings.

"Those individuals can accept that prize with parental consent, and then when they turn 18 they will have the ability to use that money to further their education," said Robert Knodell, acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Officials with the Department of Health and Senior Services said the overall goal of the program is to encourage people in areas with lower vaccination numbers to take the first step toward vaccinations. Prizes are offered by congressional districts, so there is likely a higher chance of winning in areas where fewer people are vaccinated.

"I think everyone who gets vaccinated during the duration of this program is a winner, whether they get a prize or not, because this vaccine will allow them to, to live their lives more confidently more normally to know that they're protecting themselves in their neighbors, and helping communities, defeat the COVID-19 and the delta variant specifically," Knoll said.

Several Mid-Missouri counties have low vaccination rates, though Boone County has the highest rate in the state with 46.4% of its population fully vaccinated . In Miller County, just 26.1% of residents have started their vaccination regimen. The number in Pulaski County is just 15.3%.

Missourians are not automatically enrolled when they get vaccinated in order to protect anyone who may want to keep their vaccination records private. Those interested can enter online or call 877-435-8411.

Check back for more on this developing story or watch ABC 17 News at 5 and 6.

The post More than 100,000 sign up for Missouri vaccine incentive program in less than a day appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Related
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 800 total coronavirus cases; over 100 hospitalized

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting 124 new COVID-19 cases. There are currently 800 active cases in the county, an increase of 19 from Friday. The county now has a reported total number of COVID-19 cases of 21,120. The 800 active cases is the highest reported since the weekend The post MONDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 800 total coronavirus cases; over 100 hospitalized appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOKMIZ ABC 17 News

New mask mandate in Columbia could go to vote as soon as Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted to hold a special meeting to discuss a new mask ordinance. The council came to the vote during its Aug. 2 meeting and plans to hold the special meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. It comes as the delta variant powers a surge in COVID-19 The post New mask mandate in Columbia could go to vote as soon as Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Agencies prepare to help as federal eviction moratorium comes to an end

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some agencies expect more work as a federal moratorium on some evictions came to an end this weekend. The White House allowed a hold on evictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expire on Saturday. The hold allowed anyone laid off or had their wages reduced protection The post Agencies prepare to help as federal eviction moratorium comes to an end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Council discussed the rise in Covid-19 cases after a hotspot advisory was issued for the county

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Council met Monday at 6 p.m. to give a pandemic update, just three days after the state issued a COVID-19 hot spot advisory for Cole County COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks have increased to 363 in Cole County. Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the state health department, The post Jefferson City Council discussed the rise in Covid-19 cases after a hotspot advisory was issued for the county appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Lowest number of COVID-19 cases added within the past week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri COVID-19 dashboard has seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases within the past week. On Monday, the dashboard documented an additional 992 confirmed cases of the virus. The last time the dashboard added under 1,000 cases for a single day was back on July 26 with 892 cases. The The post MONDAY UPDATES: Lowest number of COVID-19 cases added within the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia city manager responds to abuse of power claims made by former workers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The city manager of Columbia said the city government hasn't been given anything specific to investigate on claims he abused his power. City manager John Glascock released a statement on Monday after two former city workers claimed he may have violated city ordinance and state law in reprimanding them. ABC 17 News The post Columbia city manager responds to abuse of power claims made by former workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Colleges and Universities change their COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Interim President of Columbia College Dr. David Russell has issued a mask mandate while in campus buildings to start on Monday. An email to the Columbia College community said regardless of vaccination status, a mask mandate will go into effect on Aug. 9 for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors. The only The post Colleges and Universities change their COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

The City of Columbia reinstates utility late fees Sunday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Utilities Department reinstated late charges on past-due utilities bills, beginning with bills issue after August 1. Matt Nester, the City of Columbia Utilities spokesperson, said the department made the decision to reassess late charges after the City lifted its state of emergency on May 29. "When the city The post The City of Columbia reinstates utility late fees Sunday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas man went missing Saturday night at the Shady Gators Bar and Grill and his body was found two days later according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to the drowning incident report, Cornelious Anderson, 20, of Elwood, KS. was last seen entering the water by contracted security at The post Kansas man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Public HealthPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATES: The Covid-19 seven day positivity rate slightly increases

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 14.8% on Sunday. The change in positivity comes along with 1,474 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 571,270 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 463 new probable cases with a total number of 110,284 antigen test results being positive. No new The post SUNDAY UPDATES: The Covid-19 seven day positivity rate slightly increases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City mayor wants Cole County residents to get vaccinated amidst state hot spot advisory

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin is pleading for Cole County residents to get vaccinated after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) listed Cole and Osage Counties as coronavirus hot spots in a new advisory. "I just can't tell the community enough how important it is to keep distance between The post Jefferson City mayor wants Cole County residents to get vaccinated amidst state hot spot advisory appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

