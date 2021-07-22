Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Eating at the Tokyo Olympics: Athletes give look at strict protocol, food inside Olympic Village dining halls

By Nexstar Media Wire
cw39.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – The rules for dining in the Olympic Village might be stricter than those of the events. The International Olympic Committee’s official “playbook” for keeping athletes and officials safe at the Tokyo Summer Games includes a laundry list of do’s and don’ts for eating at the village’s main dining halls. Most of the precautions appears similar to those implemented in the U.S. near the height of the pandemic — seating capacities, the absence of physical menus, mandatory masks when not actively eating, etc. — but some go even further, according to the IOC’s guidelines.

cw39.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Olympics#Summer Olympics#Olympic Village#Ioc#Australian#Covid#Tiktok#Tillykearns Olympic#Japanese#Thelibero
Related
HuffingtonPost

Swimmers Sent Home Early From Tokyo After Olympic-Sized Error By National Federation

Six swimmers selected to represent Poland at the Tokyo Olympics returned home from Japan early after their country’s national federation picked too many athletes by mistake. The Polish Swimming Federation selected 23 swimmers to compete at the coronavirus pandemic-delayed games, which officially begin on Friday. But only 17 were actually eligible under qualifying standards, reported multiple media outlets.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Posted by
EatThis

Olympians Reveal What the Food Is Like in Olympic Village

The Olympic Games usually bring to mind athletic physiques, healthy bodies, and strict nutritional guidelines for peak performance. But the amount of food the Olympic Village dining halls provide for their visiting athletes is absolutely mind-blowing. It's become the food court many of us can only construe in our dreams,...
GymnasticsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
TODAY.com

Several athletes caught drinking in Olympic Village, at least 1 injury reported

TOKYO — What happens in the Olympic Village, has mostly stayed in the Olympic Village. But word leaked out Sunday that police broke up an illegal gathering early Saturday where some athletes were drinking and at least one injury was reported. Toshiro Muto, the games chief executive, then confirmed to...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
Reuters

Athletics-'No way I ran 46.1 and lost' - U.S.'s Benjamin in disbelief

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - It was difficult for American Rai Benjamin to comprehend how he ended up finishing second best despite running a massive half a second inside the existing world record in the men's 400 metres hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Norway's Karsten Warholm destroyed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy