INDIANAPOLIS — Here's what Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said at the podium Thursday afternoon, in the first of two scheduled appearances at Big Ten media days:. “So there’s been a number of new hires on the coaching staff. The thing that I think they all have in common, what they know about football, experience, the teachers that they are, and the other thing is just how they’ve come together — the trust. When I sit in the defensive room and Mike Macdonald our coordinator is talking, there’s input coming from Coach Clink and George Helow and Shaun Nua, the dialogue that’s going on in the room is really tremendous.