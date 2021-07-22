Cancel
Engineering

Silicon Who? Researchers Develop Arm Microprocessor Built out of Plastic

By Francisco Pires
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 12 days ago
Researchers with Arm and PragmatIC have developed the first true microprocessor that employs plastic — not silicon — as its base material. The 32-bit PlasticArm microprocessor concept is based on the company's M0 design and features around 18,000 logic gates, a processor, memory, controller, and inputs and outputs. The development, published in Nature, will allow a new era of truly bendable, flexible microchips that are also cheaper to produce than silicon.

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
