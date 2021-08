Texas A&M's offensive line commit Colton Thomasson is quite an interesting story due to the fact that he played at a listed 403 pounds last fall. Most of the time, guys who are that big and eventually have to reshape their bodies like Thomasson don't do so until later in their careers and it's closer to time for them to be heading to college somewhere. Instead, Thomasson did so prior to his junior year in high school which allowed him to take advantage of opportunities at camps at a much more svelte 320 pounds and earn offers from schools all over the country.