Lost In Random Now Has A Confirmed Release Date

The decision to delay comes after $10,000,000 was secured in funding. Splitgate is a game that's been around for quite a while, but it feels like it came out of nowhere. It shot to the top spot in Trending charts on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam almost overnight and it looks like it could be the next major development in creating a varied market of top FPS titles. It was due to release on July 27th, but that date was pushed back. Here's everything we know about the revised release date and why Splitgate was put back into Beta.