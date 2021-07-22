Cancel
Video Games

Lost In Random Now Has A Confirmed Release Date

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Play Live 2021 has concluded and, actually, had a few things of interest for Nintendo Switch owners. Of course there are new seasons on the way for Apex Legends and Knockout City, as you'd expect, but we also got a firm release date for an intriguing new game. Lost...

