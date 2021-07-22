Lost In Random Now Has A Confirmed Release Date

Netmarble and Marvel previously announced a brand new open world mobile game titled Marvel Future Revolution () for iOS and Android. As revealed before, Marvel Future Revolution is a free to play open world RPG for mobile featuring Red Skull, Baron Mordo, M.O.D.O.K., Green Goblin, Red Goblin, and more super villains with Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and more confirmed as superheroes. Last month, a new trailer for Marvel Future Revolution went live with pre-orders and pre-registrations going live. The App Store page for Marvel Future Revolution had a September 30th release date listed when the pre-orders initially began. The date is still listed on the store page but Marvel Future Revolution has been confirmed to release on August 25th worldwide. Watch the new Marvel Future Revolution trailer below:
