Book launch: « The Presidents' Secret, Volume 1 : The Illusion of Power» by Zac Hopkins

The Power Broker, Robert A. Caro’s second-biggest project after the four (and, soon, five) volumes of “The Years of Lyndon Johnson,” is a very large book. The definitive Robert Moses biography — indispensable reading for anyone who cares about cities or politics — is 1,296 pages long, in hard- or softcover. It is a status symbol on Room Rater, and it requires a significant time commitment. New York has craftily advised people to slice up the paperback to avoid lugging a three-and-a-half-pound tome around for weeks’ worth of subway reading. For years, readers have been asking for an e-book, principally for its weightlessness. You can buy Caro’s LBJ books and his excellent brief memoir in official digital form, but not the Robert Moses book.