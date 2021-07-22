Book launch: « The Presidents' Secret, Volume 1 : The Illusion of Power» by Zac Hopkins
EASTMAN, QC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Born many centuries ago, the Purple Notebook is the cause of several bloody wars. First hidden in London with European financiers, it got stolen a good amount of times. It secretly belonged to several American Presidents, John F. Kennedy being the only one who wanted to make it public. But he was prevented from doing so. Hidden once again, people are still looking for it to destroy it, whatever it cost, or to unveil its true nature. The Purple Notebook: bringer of war or liberty?markets.businessinsider.com
