Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Police Commissioner formally asks federal government to help fight crime in Baltimore

By Dan Lampariello, Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) - Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says he and the city have formally asked for federal agents to come to Baltimore. He said if the request is approved, people may start seeing those agents on the streets working side-by-side with Baltimore City Police Officers trying to fight the city's surge in violent crime.

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 11

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Commissioner#Crime In Baltimore#Wbff#Baltimore Police#The Monitoring Team#Public Integrity Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Fmr. W.V. police chief says Baltimore Mayor Scott's crime plan falls short

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon scot released his new 5-year crime plan last week and reaction is coming in. Many city leaders and residents are cautiously optimistic about what they call an ambitious plan. It includes getting all city agencies involved in the crime fight, investments in violence intervention...
WNEM

Flint Police asking for help as crime increases

The Flint Police Department is asking for help as crime in the city increases. “To me, it is getting worse,” Flint Police Chief Terence Green said. Murders in Flint are up more than 40 percent since last year. Green said there's no doubt there's a violent crime problem in the city. He said they are working around the clock to reduce crime and find out who is responsible.
ABC30 Fresno

Sanger police get new cameras to help with fighting crime

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger police now have a much clearer picture of what is going on in the city. Five new analytic cameras are now in place at major intersections. Most people don't notice the new cameras. One of them has been placed at Jensen and Bethel. The 'aviligon'...
SFGate

Police Chief Issues Plea To Community To Help Reduce Violent Crime

OAKLAND (BCN) The Oakland Police Department reported some arrests and incidents in a news release Monday night, along with a plea to the community from the chief of police. "We cannot reduce crime alone," Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said. "We need our community to partner with us, along with other key and critical organizations such as the Department of Violence Prevention (DVP), and other city departments. Together we can reduce violent crime as we stand up for a safe Oakland."
Wbaltv.com

BPD asks for 100 federal agents to assist in fighting violent crime

Federal agents may soon help Baltimore police patrol city streets. City officials announced the potential initiative during a quarterly consent decree hearing in federal court on Thursday. Court testimony revealed a severe staffing shortage that could take six years of aggressive recruiting and hiring to overcome. In addition to seeking...
Leavenworth Times

Lessons from a Kansas Police Chief about fighting crime

A series of polls in recent months have shown that the American public is deeply concerned about the issue of violent crime in our society. When asked to list the most urgent issues confronting the nation, a high percentage of the population has been mentioning the crime issue. If there...
CBS 46

Atlanta to receive $170 million in federal funds that can help fight violent crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The federal government is stepping in to help the city of Atlanta fight back against a surge in violent crime. The White House announced Wednesday it will provide the city almost $170 million from the American Rescue Plan. That plan, according to the White House, provides communities across the country with resources to "combat the epidemic of gun violence and gun crime."
Posted by
The Independent

Response times will be slower due to ‘pingdemic’, warns police and crime commissioner

Response times will rise due to the “pingdemic”, a police and crime commissioner has warned. Steve Turner has called on the Government to review the self-isolation rules for workers after Cleveland Police was forced to cancel annual leave and rest days for some officers to fill gaps caused by staff contacted by the NHS Test and Trace app.In one incident five officers were reportedly forced off-duty after they came into contact with a prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19.Mr Turner, who was elected as police and crime commissioner in May this year, has now called for healthy emergency workers to...
Posted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Police, Wilkens precinct crime log for July 21-23

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct: Baltimore National Pike, 5700 block, 21228. 7:10 p.m. July 23. Computers, gaming systems and multiple televisions stolen from business. Frederick Road, 6200 block, 21228. 11:30 p.m. July 21. Money and phone stolen from victim. ©2021 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, ...
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott supports more federal help in the fight against crime

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Crime tape, shell casings, and a victim. The scene is all too common in Baltimore. The violence recently prompting the City Solicitor to submit a formal request for more federal help. FOX45 News asked Mayor Brandon Scott if he supports the request, and if so how it...
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Calls for Police Fund Increase, Court Reopenings to Fight Crime

As gun violence continues to take lives in the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser called on the D.C. Council and federal government to do their part to fight crime. Bowser called on the D.C. Council to approve funding for more police officers, and the federal government to fully reopen courts and clear the backlog of cases.
The Baltimore Sun

Will new approach to Baltimore crime fight build police legitimacy? | COMMENTARY

Some 50 current members of the Baltimore police force have applied to join a new Group Violence Reduction Unit, formed at Mayor Brandon Scott’s direction. Here’s what I take from that: A good number of sworn officers believe a new approach to law enforcement can reduce crime, change lives and build public confidence in their profession. That’s probably too precious an outlook for people who ...
foxbaltimore.com

Women fight crime on the front lines in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a city that sees more than 300 homicides a year, women are fighting on the front lines in the war on crime. Rana Dellarocco, director of forensic laboratories, joins the morning show to discuss her efforts. You can watch DellaRocco's full story Tuesday evening on Fox45...
foxbaltimore.com

Man with open warrant shot in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- At approximately 12:23 p.m., Baltimore Police officers responded to a shooting that took place in 1300 to 1400 Block of Laurens Street. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the right knee. The man with an open warrant out in Baltimore County was transported...
ourquadcities.com

Crime Stoppers asks public to help end gun crime

A push to get criminals off the street.. and keep local families safe. To do it, Crime Stoppers is asking for your help. Local 4 News has covered more than 50 gunfire incidents across the area so far this year. The growing number has Crime Stoppers determined to track down every fugitive still on the loose.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Searching For Suspects In Multiple Federal Hill Armed Robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for suspects in multiple Federal Hill armed robberies. Councilman Eric Costello tweeted out the BOLO from the police department, which shows a suspect vehicle in the armed robberies. Police said the four suspects, three males and a female, were armed with at least one semi-automatic handgun when they allegedly robbed multiple people in the 1200 to 1400 blocks of Riverside Avenue (between Gittings Street and Fort Avenue) on Saturday, July 24. The suspects were travelling in a white, two-door sedan. They would jump out of the car and allegedly attack people walking alone on foot. UPDATE – Armed Robberies on July 24 – Federal Hill South In reference to multiple armed robberies that occurred on July 24 in the 1200 – 1400 blocks Riverside Ave, BPD SD detectives are seeking any information in reference to these crimes, please see attached. pic.twitter.com/kwysO9JTYM — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) July 26, 2021 Police are also looking for anyone with surveillance footage in the area. The incidents happened between 12:54 a.m. and 1 a.m.
Newsweek

46 People Arrested in Massive Gang Bust, 36 Guns and $500K in Narcotics Seized

Forty-six individuals were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday in a massive gang bust, leading to the seizure of 36 firearms and over $500,000 in illegal narcotics. During a press conference, Raj Parekh, the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, announced the arrests by U.S. Marshals as part of their "Operation Triple Beam."

Comments / 11

Community Policy