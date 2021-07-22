Police Commissioner formally asks federal government to help fight crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for suspects in multiple Federal Hill armed robberies. Councilman Eric Costello tweeted out the BOLO from the police department, which shows a suspect vehicle in the armed robberies. Police said the four suspects, three males and a female, were armed with at least one semi-automatic handgun when they allegedly robbed multiple people in the 1200 to 1400 blocks of Riverside Avenue (between Gittings Street and Fort Avenue) on Saturday, July 24. The suspects were travelling in a white, two-door sedan. They would jump out of the car and allegedly attack people walking alone on foot. UPDATE – Armed Robberies on July 24 – Federal Hill South In reference to multiple armed robberies that occurred on July 24 in the 1200 – 1400 blocks Riverside Ave, BPD SD detectives are seeking any information in reference to these crimes, please see attached. pic.twitter.com/kwysO9JTYM — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) July 26, 2021 Police are also looking for anyone with surveillance footage in the area. The incidents happened between 12:54 a.m. and 1 a.m.