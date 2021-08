Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.