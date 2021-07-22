Cancel
European Markets Close Higher On Dovish Comments From ECB

(RTTNews) - European markets closed higher on Thursday, reacting to dovish comments from the European Central Bank, and some encouraging earnings announcements. The ECB left its key interest rates unchanged, but revised its forward guidance on the same to support its new inflation target. The central bank left the main refinancing rate at 0%, the deposit rate at -0.5% and the marginal lending rate at 0.25%, in line with economists' expectations.

