West Plains, MO

Beykirch Steps Down from West Plains School District Board of Education, Change of Residency

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Plains, MO – Veteran West Plains School District board member Courtney Beykirch announced her resignation, effective July 23, due to a change in residency. Beykirch has two years remaining on a three-year term, which expires in April 2023. Beykirch was appointed to the board in early 2014 to fill a vacancy created when previous board member Bo Pace moved outside the district. She was re-elected to the board in 2015, 2017, and 2020.

www.ozarkradionews.com

