Beykirch Steps Down from West Plains School District Board of Education, Change of Residency
West Plains, MO – Veteran West Plains School District board member Courtney Beykirch announced her resignation, effective July 23, due to a change in residency. Beykirch has two years remaining on a three-year term, which expires in April 2023. Beykirch was appointed to the board in early 2014 to fill a vacancy created when previous board member Bo Pace moved outside the district. She was re-elected to the board in 2015, 2017, and 2020.www.ozarkradionews.com
