Infosys positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs

 12 days ago

BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: BSE) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report. This announcement follows Infosys' recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers, Q4 2020 report. For Infosys, the positioning in these assessments highlight its vision, and the broad spectrum of cloud capabilities delivered through Infosys Cobalt across application modernization and migration, and multi-cloud managed services.

