Grant Morgan Using Mamba Mentality to Prepare for 2021 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior linebacker Grant Morgan came to Arkansas from Greenwood as a preferred walk-on and now has the title of All-America by his name. Morgan was named an All-America linebacker last season after compiling 111 tackles, including 40 solo, 7.5 for loss, two sacks, one interception (returned for touchdown), five pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in nine games. That was quite a season, but Morgan is getting some extra motivation this season from Kobe Bryant through a book.