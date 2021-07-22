A Dead Space remake is coming from EA Motive
During today’s EA Play Live showcase, the publisher confirmed that the first Dead Space is getting a remake with a creepy new trailer. EA Motive is developing the project, which will be a remake of the first Dead Space. Shown in the trailer today was all the scary, atmospheric terror of the USG Ishimura and its newfound Necromorph infestation. And of course, what’s a Dead Space trailer without a shot of the health bar running along the spine of engineer Isaac Clarke’s suit?www.destructoid.com
