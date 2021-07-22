Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Dead Space remake is coming from EA Motive

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s EA Play Live showcase, the publisher confirmed that the first Dead Space is getting a remake with a creepy new trailer. EA Motive is developing the project, which will be a remake of the first Dead Space. Shown in the trailer today was all the scary, atmospheric terror of the USG Ishimura and its newfound Necromorph infestation. And of course, what’s a Dead Space trailer without a shot of the health bar running along the spine of engineer Isaac Clarke’s suit?

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Space#Xbox Series X#Ea Motive#Usg#Necromorph#Striking Distance Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
Related
Video GamesStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Announces the Return of Dead Space, a Remake of the Sci-Fi Classic Survival Horror Game

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Motive, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today announced during EA Play Live 2021 the sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Spaceâ„¢, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbiteâ„¢ game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship - watch the official teaser video here.
Video Gamespsu.com

Dead Space Remake Is Not Going To Feature Microtransactions

EA Motive has confirmed that microtransactions will not be included in the upcoming Dead Space remake, which should please fans who weren’t too chuffed to see them turn up in Dead Space 3. Speaking with IGN, the game’s Senior Producer, Phil Ducharme, commented:. We’re looking at what can be taken...
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about EA’s Dead Space remake

The rumors are true: A Dead Space remake is coming!. More than eight years after Dead Space 3 was released and nearly four since the series’ original developer closed, Electronic Arts revealed its plans to revive the Dead Space franchise at its EA Play 2021 showcase. This comes in the...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

EA Play Live: Dead Space Remake confirmed for Next Gen Consoles

Yesterday at EA Play Live, we finally get a tiny glimpse of EA Motive’s highly anticipated Dead Space remake. After weeks of speculation, we can finally confirm that Dead Space is officially making its much-awaited comeback. Visceral Games released the original survival horror game back in 2008. It was a massive hit among sci-fi and horror fans. The game gave people the experience of Silent Hill in space. It had great combat mechanics and an even better story to go along with it.
Video Gamesradionowindy.com

HHW Gaming: EA Announces Next-Gen ‘Dead Space’ Remake Is On The Way, Gamers Are Ecstatic

Gamers have been hoping and praying for a remake of the Dead Space. Their prayers have finally been answered. It’s happening. It’s finally happening. During Thursday’s (Jul.22) EA Play Live event, the company revealed that the sci-fi/horror classic Dead Space, the game first brought to the gaming world by the now-shuttered studio Visceral Games, is coming back. The game will be a full remake and is exclusively coming to next-gen consoles. As rumors long suggested, the game won’t just be a basic HD remake. According to EA, It will be rebuilt by the studio from the ground up utilizes the power of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to scare the living hell out of us all over again.
Video Gamesvitalthrills.com

Dead Space Remake, Battlefield Portal and More Announced by EA

During today’s EA Play Live, Electronic Arts announced a remake of Dead Space, the new Battlefield Portal, GRID Legends, Apex Legends Emergence, Lost in Random, and the second season of Knockout City. DEAD SPACE. EA studio Motive announced that Dead Space, the sci-fi classic survival horror game, will be returning...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over EA’s Dead Space Remake Reveal

While leaks prior to the big event may have preemptively revealed that a certain beloved survival horror franchise was on course to be making a return, prior knowledge certainly hasn’t put a damper on EA’s Dead Space remake announcement. Yesterday, the publisher confirmed Isaac Clarke’s return to the USG Ishimura...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Dead Space Remake Confirmed, Will Be Current-Generation Exclusive

EA has revealed a new Dead Space Remake that will be out on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. This was shown with a short trailer. The Dead Space franchise stopped after the failure of the third and final part of the trilogy. It was developed by Visceral Games, which was later shut down by EA. While the first two Dead Space games were a massive success for the company, the third one ended up being a critical and commercial failure that put a dent over its successor.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

EA Play Live 2021: Battlefield Portal, Lost In Random, Apex Legends: Emergence, First Look At Dead Space Remake, & More

Today, EA revealed some more information about what’s next with some of its upcoming titles. We got news regarding what’s next for developer Codemasters, a short tease for the next season of Apex Legends, an update regarding the next EA Original Lost in Random, A look at Season 2 of Knockout City, the new game mode coming in Battlefield 2042, and the official reveal of the Dead Space Remake that was leaked before EA Play Live 2021. Here’s a rundown of everything that was revealed during the event.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Dead Space Remake Is Officially Under Development

A remake of the critically acclaimed Dead Space was just announced, at yesterday’s EA Live. EA and Studio Motive is rebuilding the entire original game for next-gen consoles and PC. EA also dropped the first teaser for the Dead Space Remake and it’s giving off some creepy vibes. Just how I remembered it.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dead Space Is Back With a Monster-Dismembering Remake

Dead Space is back! As announced at EA Play last night, the first game in the survival horror series is getting a remake. Does this mean that Electronic Arts have got the gang back together, that after purchasing Dead Space developers Visceral Games and shuttering them they’ve seen the error of the ways? No, they haven’t.
Video GamesNME

‘Dead Space’ remake could restore cut content from original game

The upcoming Dead Space remake could restore content cut from the original game, according to the game’s creative director. EA confirmed the existence of the rumoured Dead Space remake earlier this week at EA Play. Speaking with IGN, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola spoke about the remake and how the team is approaching its development. “We started with the original level design of the original Dead Space”, commented Campos-Oriola.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

[Maj] EA announces Dead Space remake via Frostbite Engine

If you dream of playing a canned animal moving through space at ten steps per minute, here’s the good news: Dead Space has the right to remake. EA is putting an end to the rumors and formalizing the game with a first trailer that … doesn’t necessarily reveal much. A...
Video GamesDestructoid

When do you think Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 should come out?

The strategy that Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida has taken with Final Fantasy XVI has been refreshing, to say the least. “We’ll show you more when it’s ready to show” is a stark contrast to Nomura’s style, and frankly, Square Enix’s entire vibe in recent years. Showing us games 5-10 years before they launch is a staple, spawning numerous memes and pre-show jokes anytime the publisher is announcing anything on stream. Which leads me to my big question for you all this weekend: when do you want to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2?
Video Gamespsu.com

All Free PS Plus PS4 Games In 2021

All Free PS4 PS Plus Games In 2021, PS Plus Games 2021, – PlayStation Plus looks set to have a great year in 2021, offering up subscribers a wide range of top quality PlayStation 4 games for free. From Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Greedfall and more, we have put together all of the free PS4 PS Plus games in 2021. Don’t forget to check out our complete list of every single PS Plus game released to date, too. For further reading, you can also check out every PS5 Plus game that has been released in 2021 as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy