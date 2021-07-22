Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL threatens forfeits, loss of pay for COVID-19 outbreaks, cancellations

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFp0J_0b4sviHw00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey surprised many in the college football community Monday when he said that teams could be made to forfeit if they cannot play in any given week this fall because of COVID-19 absences and/or other issues.

The NFL has gone several steps further to encourage all players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero delivered a bombshell of a report regarding a league memo that says teams will forfeit and be given a loss if unable to field a squad for a scheduled game because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players.

Additionally, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could punish clubs responsible for an outbreak if they haven't hit at least the 85% vaccination threshold required for the loosening of certain health and safety protocols. As of now, the league does not intend to add an extra week to complete rescheduled games.

Earlier in the day, NFL Media's Judy Battista reported only 14 clubs have reached the 85% vaccination mark among players. She added over 78% of players league-wide have received at least one vaccine shot.

Expect those numbers to begin to rise dramatically through and beyond the start of training camp sessions around the NFL.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo elaborated:

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Judy Battista
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nfl Commissioner#Covid#American Football#Sec#Nfl Network#Covid#Nfl Media#Nflnetwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
College Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 6: QB Battle Ends in a Flush

ENGLEWOOD, Co. — On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos launched their first fully padded practice of training camp at UCHealth Training Center. This began the second phase of camp as players will fly out to Minnesota next week for scheduled joint practices and scrimmages prior to their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFLYardbarker

Philip Rivers open to coming out of retirement, returning to the NFL in 2021

Philip Rivers’ decision to retire earlier this year didn’t necessarily surprise many folks around the NFL. The borderline future Hall of Famer spent each of his first 16 seasons with the Chargers in Southern California before joining the Indianapolis Colts last season. Rivers had made it clear that he was nearing retirement and wanted to transition into a coaching role in high school football.
NFLYardbarker

Jeff Gladney issues response after being released by Vikings

Jeff Gladney issued a response on Tuesday after being released by the Minnesota Vikings following an indictment. The Vikings said they were releasing Gladney immediately upon reading his indictment. Gladney was charged with domestic violence. The indictment alleges Gladney “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury to the alleged victim during an April 2 incident.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have changed their mind about Zach Ertz after failing to find a trade partner this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk, Howie Roseman “doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.” Ertz has been involved in trade rumors since the end of the 2020 season, but it seems he’s likely to remain on the roster for the time being.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLUSA Today

The Bears may have found a potential trade partner for Nick Foles in Colts

We’ve come a long way since last summer when Nick Foles was competing for the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback job. Now, Foles finds himself third on the depth chart behind Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. The Bears have reportedly been looking to deal Foles this offseason, but there haven’t...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith burns Steven Nelson at practice

Well, you know this one needed a mention. There’s no way that any of us can watch the Philadelphia Eagles draft a wide receiver of DeVonta Smith‘s caliber, sign a cornerback of Steven Nelson‘s caliber, and not mention anything about their interactions with one another when they cross paths on the practice field.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...

Comments / 1

Community Policy