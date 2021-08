Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks is now available to return to his career as an NFL football player. “Free-agent LB Mychal Kendricks was sentenced today to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service for his 2018 guilty plea on insider-trading charges,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday. “Kendricks is now free to resume his NFL career immediately and he wants to continue playing.”