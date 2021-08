Nerves, joy, and modest waves at surfing's Olympic debut. It was surf’s up for the sport’s century-in-the-making Olympic debut as competitors were consumed emotionally by the momentous occasion and exuded the pure joy of finally making it. The nerves were clearly there but it was a good show despite modest waves in the morning for the men’s competition. This was the first glimpse of a beloved-though-niche competitive sport that's as wild as it is stunning. Day 1 had the feel of a high school prom. It was a highly-anticipated milestone and coming-of-age celebration that’s friendly and low-stakes but also cements the sport's place in the world.