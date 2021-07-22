VIP: Quick update on Top247 LB Lander Barton

The latest update for the Top247 for the 2022 recruiting class has been released by 247Sports. The Gators currently hold 10 verbal commitments in the 2022 class, but still have several targets on the staffs big board they are pressing for. You can run through the the Gators Top247 targets still on their wish list going forward. The Gators got several of these names on campus back in June once the recruiting 'Dead Period' came to an end. The Gators also saw some of their verbal commitments for the class of 2022 rise in the latest Top247 rankings as well.