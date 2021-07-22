Genshin Impact's Latest Character Is A PlayStation Icon

Learning what’s new with Genshin Impact might feel like a herculean task from time to time. Especially with all of the changes that come along with big updates. The same is true with the game’s most recent update, version 2.0, which officially landed as of July 20 in the US. The game update was available to download yesterday afternoon, but it promptly went into maintenance mode right after. And it stayed there till around 8PM PST. Since then though, the game has been playable and there is a whole lot of stuff to discover in the world of Teyvat.