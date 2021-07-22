Cancel
Genshin Impact's Latest Character Is A PlayStation Icon

By Mary Osborne
Online battle royale games frequently feature crossover skins, both to entice players and to promote other properties. For example, in 2018, Thanos came to "Fortnite" in a massive Marvel crossover event that saw players collecting Infinity Stones to save the day. "Fortnite" has also featured skins from plenty of DC Comics characters, including Harley Quinn. However, "Fortnite" isn't the only free-to-play game bringing new characters into the mix.

Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy Heads to Genshin Impact; October 13 on PlayStation, November 24 on All Others

MiHoYo have announced [1, 2, 3] that Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will be available in their gacha action-RPG, Genshin Impact. While her own world is one of a post-apocalpyse where robots roam the land, Aloy has come to Teyvat in search of new challenges. She is dubbed the “Savior From Another World,” and will be a 5-star Cryo bow wielder. Her skills and abilities were not revealed at this time.
Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy joins Genshin Impact

Time for another crossover and this one finds Horizon Forbidden West’s heroine Aloy travel to the world of Genshin Impact as the “Saviour from another world”. Aloy will be available for free. Here’s some blurb about the character. An outcast since birth, Aloy grew up in a harsh mountain wilderness...
