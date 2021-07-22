Natures Way Foods adds six production lines at Selsey factory

I recently decided to steep some whole cherry pits in alcohol to make a sort of liqueur, but before I try drinking it I'm concerned about the potential content of cyanide and amygdalin. From my own research, it seems like testing for the presence of cyanide directly is fairly straightforward, but I'm also concerned there may be a lot of amygdalin floating around that would evade detection but still pose a health risk if I were to drink the stuff. I'm aware that amygdalin can be converted to cyanide by certain enzymes, so one idea I had to try to test for it was to obtain some of the appropriate enzymes and then take a small sample of the liquor and test the cyanide level after combining with the enzyme, but from what I can tell it seems like most of the enzymes I could use are pretty expensive and not very easy to obtain. I was wondering if you have any advice for other ways I could test it, or perhaps if you could suggest some company or lab that might test a sample of it for me. Thanks!