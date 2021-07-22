Natures Way Foods adds six production lines at Selsey factory
Natures Way Foods has installed six new production lines at its Selsey factory in West Sussex this year, taking the total number to 25. The move made it the largest bagged salad factory in Europe, claimed Natures Way, whose customers include Tesco, Sainsbury's Morrisons, Aldi, Greencore and foodservice businesses. It follows the installation of 16 salad specification machines supplied by GIC in January, which GIC described as its largest ever single order.www.foodmanufacture.co.uk
