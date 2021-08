RALEIGH, N.C. — A fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who both contracted COVID-19 are urging others to take precautions and to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet. Thousands of fully vaccinated people in the Raleigh-Durham-Cary area have tested positive for COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread across the country. Two of those people, Brent Eischen and his wife Joy McGrael, of Cary, both received the Moderna vaccine months ago.