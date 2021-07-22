New 'Destructive' Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to trigger cell phone alerts

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: King; Snohomish The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Snohomish County in west central Washington Northeastern King County in west central Washington * Until 545 PM PDT * At 511 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Snoqualmie Pass, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Snohomish and northeastern King Counties, and will cross US-2 east of Skykomish at 515 to 525 PM. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH