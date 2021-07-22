House votes to expand visa program for Afghans seeking to flee Taliban threats, quickly immigrate to U.S.

(Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to expand the visa program to allow more Afghans that assisted the U.S. military in Afghanistan to quickly immigrate into the U.S., according to Axios.

The legislation, which still needs to be passed in the Senate, would expand the special visa program from 11,000 to 19,000. It also removes some requirements for applicants and broadens eligibility.

The push to help Afghans comes as the Biden administration plans to pull all U.S. forces out of the country by Aug. 31.

The White House announced it would begin to evacuate Afghans the last week of July amid pressure from Congress who thought more was needed to help these individuals and their families facing threats from the Taliban for their aid to the U.S. military.

"Many of us have expressed grave concerns about the challenges our allies face in navigating the application process," California Rep. Zoe Lofgren said.

"They will be killed if we don’t get them out of there," Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said. "Please, Mr. President, get them out before they are killed."

About 2,500 Afghans will be held at Fort Lee, Virginia, with likely more individuals fleeing for safety to be placed at other bases, The Washington Post reports.