The Lamborghini Countach 50 Concept Is Retro Perfection

Ferrari and McLaren have introduced electrified vehicles as the means of getting every itty bit of horsepower out of an internal combustion engine. Lamborghini, on the other hand, continues to use a naturally aspirated V12 engine in the Aventador. For better or worse, the brand’s halo car is an outdated dinosaur. Just as the dinosaurs watched a meteor pummel Earth to bring on their demise, the Aventador’s death was sealed once emissions regulations forced automakers to move toward electrified powertrains. After 10 long years of being Lamborghini’s flagship hypercar, production of the Aventador is coming to an end. Lamborghini is coming out with a final special edition called the LP780-4 Ultimae to mark the end of the line.