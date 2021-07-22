Cancel
The Lamborghini Countach 50 Concept Is Retro Perfection

By Sebastian Cenizo
The Lamborghini Countach was arguably the most important model in the company's history, having inspired every Lambo model since. The legendary supercar recently celebrated its 50th birthday, and even today, it's a spectacular machine. So what would happen if the Countach were to be released today? How would it look, and could a design that's half a century old really work in the modern age? To answer that question, Arc Design decided to reimagine the Countach as it may look today, and from every angle, the results are stunning. Blending classic design with modern materials and technology, the Countach 50 Concept is gorgeous.

