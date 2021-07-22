Columbus City Schools will require facemasks to begin school year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced Thursday that it will require facemasks to be worn at schools and on buses to begin the 2021-22 school year. A statement from the district read in part, “The District will require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks inside buildings and on school buses for the start of the 2021-2022 school year based on recommendations from The American Academy of Pediatrics, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in consultation with Columbus Public Health.”