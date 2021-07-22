Cancel
Protests

US Capitol rioter who captured Babbitt’s death on video is the 20th person to plead guilty in insurrection

Channel 3000
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A Capitol rioter who captured Ashli Babbitt’s death on video became the 20th person to plead guilty for his involvement in the deadly January 6 insurrection. Andrew Bennett of Maryland pleaded guilty Thursday in DC District Court to illegally demonstrating inside the US Capitol. He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor — including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data.

Comments / 19

