Luke Levandowski – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 125th (EU Skaters) The NHL draft doesn’t always have a set of twins to choose from. There is often a younger prospect’s older brother or family member in the NHL on their big day, but it’s unusual for twins to become available. The Vancouver Canucks shocked the world by drafting Daniel and Henrik Sedin, second and third overall, in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft. Of course, they would go on to have Hall of Fame careers for the Canucks organization. In 2018, Cole Kryiger was drafted 196th overall by the New York Islanders, while his twin brother Christian was selected 201st overall by the Florida Panthers.