Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Luke Levandowski – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

By Hadi K.
The Hockey Writers
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020-21 Team: Rosemount High (USHS-MN) Date of Birth: Sep. 26, 2002. NHL Central Scouting: 112th (amongst NA skaters) Luke Levandowski is an average-sized forward who plays a dynamic offensive game centered around agile skating and quick hands. He played most of his season in the Minnesotan high school program of Rosemount High, where he scored 22 goals and 19 assists in 21 games, outscoring his closest teammate by 11 points. He had little offensive support, and Levandowski often took creative routes to the offensive blue line, disposing of pressure with little effort, only to have no teammate to help him get the puck to the net.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Usa Hockey#Rosemount High Lrb#Na#Chicago Steel#North American#European#The Montreal Canadiens#Fc Hockey#Physicality Nhl#Defense#The Hockey Writers#Dobberprospects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLtheScore

Bruins trade Vladar to Flames

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Bruins inked goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20-million contract. Vladar, 23, would have been required to pass through waivers if sent to the...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Ilya Nazarov – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 125th (EU Skaters) The NHL draft doesn’t always have a set of twins to choose from. There is often a younger prospect’s older brother or family member in the NHL on their big day, but it’s unusual for twins to become available. The Vancouver Canucks shocked the world by drafting Daniel and Henrik Sedin, second and third overall, in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft. Of course, they would go on to have Hall of Fame careers for the Canucks organization. In 2018, Cole Kryiger was drafted 196th overall by the New York Islanders, while his twin brother Christian was selected 201st overall by the Florida Panthers.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Dmitri Katelevsky – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Bars Kazan (VHL) NHL Central Scouting: 139th (amongst EU skaters) Dmitri Katelevsky is an average-framed, defensively-minded winger who can chip in at center on occasions – his strength allows him to win multiple puck battles per game, and he plays well in tight spaces. He played most of his games this season in the Vysshaya Hokkeinaya Liga (VHL), Russia’s second division of men’s hockey. There he earned 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists) in 43 games, and was a regular penalty-killing option for Bars Kazan.
NHLwestplainsdailyquill.net

NHL draft going to the Wolverines? 3 among top prospects

So much attention on Michigan’s hockey program, and too few seats for scouts at Yost Ice Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions, created early season challenges for Wolverines coach Mel …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Topias Vilen – 2021 NHL Draft Profile

2020-21 Team: Pelicans (#5) NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility. NHL Central Scouting: 38th (amongst EU skaters) At just 17 years of age, Topias Vilen was given the chance to play in Finland’s top league, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Playing in 35 games during the 2020-21 season, the Lahti native scored three goals and five assists for eight points for his hometown Pelicans.
NHLSports Illustrated

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Fabian Lysell

BORN Jan. 19, 2003, Gothenburg, Swe. Lysell has pretty much always been a top-end offensive talent as a teenager, putting his goal-scoring stamp on a number of Swedish national teams and local clubs. “He has high skill and plays a direct game,” one scout said. “There have been some off-ice issues circling around him, but he plays fast, he plays inside, and he has a really good shot. He’s a sniper.”
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Artem Guryev – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 99th (North American Skaters) THW – Baracchini’s Final 160 Rankings: No Ranking. Artem Guryev made his way to Canada when he was just 12 years old and was immediately thrown into the Toronto hockey scene. In his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) draft year, he put up 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 70 games with the Toronto Marlboros AAA team as a 15-year-old. A strong showing by Guryev was enough to attract the attention of OHL scouts, and he was selected by the Peterborough Petes in the second round of the OHL priority selection draft.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile: Aatu Räty

Stats: 35 games played, 3 goals, 3 assists, 6 points, 18 PIMs, 0 plus/minus rating. NHL Central Scouting ranking: 3rd (European skaters) Comparable NHL players: Filip Chytil / Alex Wennberg. Don’t trust any scout who tells you they are comfortable or confident in their projection of Finnish center rAatu Räty.
NHLMining Journal

Nashville Predators’ NHL prospect Luke Prokop, 19, comes out as gay

A Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay, a milestone moment for the sport of hockey as the first player signed to an NHL contract to make that declaration publicly. Luke Prokop said he was proud to say he is gay. The 19-year-old Canadian who was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft last fall, posted his announcement to Twitter on Monday.
NHLSporting News

NHL free agency winners & losers: Bruins, Devils look smart; Canadiens, Hurricanes make disturbing moves

Day 1 of free agency came and went and there was a blizzard of activity. The floodgates opened up at noon and the first email hit the ol' inbox at 12:06 p.m. ET announcing the Stars' signing of defenseman Ryan Suter. After that, news was breaking fast and furious. Despite the flat cap, a number of teams backed up the armored trucks to get their guy and now some of the NHL's best will be donning new sweaters come October.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Lukas Gustafsson

Sometimes, a prospect goes relatively unnoticed because they just haven’t had the chance to show what they can do. Some of it can be coming from somewhere pretty obscure when it comes to hockey hotbeds. Some if it can be just being blocked by older, good players on powerhouse teams, where they’re not given as much of a role to showcase their abilities as younger rookies in their junior league.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Dmitri Rashevsky – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Dynamo St. Petersburg/Dynamo Moskva (VHL) NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible, three-time draft returnee. Dmitri Rashevsky is a twice-overage forward re-entering the NHL draft for a third year in a row, having gone undrafted in the first two. He spent a lot of time with different teams this year, first shuttling between Dynamo St. Petersburg’s three levels of Russian hockey, followed by a trade to Dynamo Moskva, where he joined their Visshaya Hokkeinaya Liga (VHL) side in Russia’s second tier of men’s hockey for the rest of the year.
NHLchatsports.com

Embattled NHL prospect Logan Mailloux renounces himself from 2021 draft

Days after word got out that some NHL teams are removing defenseman Logan Mailloux from their draft lists due to a charge of taking and distributing a photo of a sexual encounter while playing in Sweden, the player himself has made the decision to essentially pull out of the 2021 draft, asking that no team select him this weekend.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Luke Mittelstadt – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Eden Prairie High (USHS-MN), Lincoln Stars (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 98th (amongst NA skaters) A technically sound defenseman, Luke Mittelstadt has only just begun his professional development. He spent the last three seasons with Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota, with a brief stint with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL last season, before he rejoined Eden Prairie High to conclude his high school career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy