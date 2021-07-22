Luke Levandowski – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
2020-21 Team: Rosemount High (USHS-MN) Date of Birth: Sep. 26, 2002. NHL Central Scouting: 112th (amongst NA skaters) Luke Levandowski is an average-sized forward who plays a dynamic offensive game centered around agile skating and quick hands. He played most of his season in the Minnesotan high school program of Rosemount High, where he scored 22 goals and 19 assists in 21 games, outscoring his closest teammate by 11 points. He had little offensive support, and Levandowski often took creative routes to the offensive blue line, disposing of pressure with little effort, only to have no teammate to help him get the puck to the net.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0