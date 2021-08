Its been rumored and hinted at for a while, but today EA finally released a trailer for a remake of Dead Space, which will be rebuilding the game from the ground up. The trailer doesn’t show too much, other than some extremely impressive lighting effects and a peek at both the Necromorphs and Issac. We get to see the very iconic first area of the game, where a bloody note on the wall tells you to “cut off their limbs.” Also, a creepy little girl is singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star in the background, a callback to one of the game’s original trailers that used that to great effect. All told, it seems like this may be the Dead Space remake you’ve always dreamed of.