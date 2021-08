KAWAGOE, Japn (AP) — No one ever doubted that Xander Schauffele had the game to be a great golfer. He just never had enough trophies. Certainly not the right ones. An Olympic gold medal should be enough to elevate him to the elite in golf. Schauffele had gone 18 months without a win. He had close calls in the majors. He had never won with a 54-hole lead. He took care of all that at Kasumigaseki Country Club with a one-shot victory. That moves him to No. 4 in the world. Schauffele hopes it can lead to even bigger trophies.