The Last of Us TV Show Casts Anna Torv as Tess

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix, Season 1) - A knockoff Justice League who all got powers in the 30s are trying to deal with their superpowered children in the modern world. Millar was clearly trying his hand at a generational superhero story that was trying to deconstruct the Silver Age (which, honestly, was done better in a bunch of other places), and then translated it to the screen with middling acting, bad wigs, and more attempted gravitas than it deserved. They also spent way too much time having the same conversation about the Code and skipped over all the actual relationship-building among the younger generation. (Netflix cancelled it after one season, so we’ll never find out what the mastermind’s evil plan was, how Hutch was going to find his father, what happened to Skyfox or Blue Bolt, or if Paragon will ever get laser vision.)