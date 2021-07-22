Cancel
Business

Sephora Announces Clean + Planet Positive Program

By James Manso
WWD
WWD
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sephora has unveiled its Clean + Planet Positive program, an offshoot of its Clean program. The announcement confirms WWD’s exclusive report in June about the then-rumored program, which will kick off with anchor brands such as Caudalie, Farmacy, Youth to the People, Tata Harper and Herbivore. Among the newly banned...

