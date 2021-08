After sending Shayne Gostisbehere to Arizona yesterday, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher stated:. It was like Fletcher knew something was already in motion, and as it turns out that was an understatement. Sending Ghost and some picks to the Coyotes for “future considerations” was not the most exciting trade ever, especially when those considerations equal nothing. Cap space is that valuable these days apparently. So, was this trade what most Flyer fans were clamoring for? From the initial reaction I witnessed, I would have to answer with an emphatic “no.”