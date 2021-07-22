Airplane landing gear crashes onto Maine golf course

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Country Club inadvertently added a new hazard to its golf course Wednesday night, when a piece of landing gear from a passing private plane crash-landed on the seventh fairway.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident, and the plane later landed safely on its belly in New York, WCSH reported.

Sgt. Ted Hatch of the Gorham Police Department, who recovered the landing gear for the Federal Aviation Administration to inspect, confirmed to the Portland Press Herald that no injuries were reported.

The twin-engined Piper Navajo was preparing to land at the Portland International Jetport, but the pilot decided to fly back to New York after he was informed that the airplane’s landing gear was no longer attached, Hatch told the newspaper.

Hatch, who posted photos of the incident to the department’s Facebook page, estimated that the landing gear weighed about 100 pounds.

“Just when you thought you have seen everything, things really do fall from the sky,” Hatch wrote in the post.

