How Buddy Valastro's Family Helped Him Recover From His Hand Injury

In September 2020, Buddy Valastro suffered a traumatic hand injury that had him, along with his fans, wondering if he'd ever be able to bake again. That's a pretty big deal when you're a famous baker worth $10 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), who appears on multiple TV shows, runs a chain of bakeries and restaurants, and pens cookbooks, not to mention that baking is a passion and part of your family history (per Vanity Fair). Happily, Valastro was indeed able to make a triumphant return to baking, even heading back to film his Discovery+ series "Buddy vs. Duff," which returned for its third season on July 18, 2021, a People article reports. Now, Valastro is sharing the secret to his successful recovery: family.

