Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Secret Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To Salad Dressing

By Karen Hart
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bobby Flay is the king of burgers. The grill master seems to know everything you need if you want to create the perfect patty on a bun. Because Flay is so good at making this simple — or maybe not so simple — staple, it's easy to forget that he learned to cook at the French Culinary Institute, according to the Institute of Culinary Education, and he can make a lot of other "stuff," too. Not to mention, everything he cooks looks and sounds delicious, including salads. Yep, Flay can even make rabbit food taste extraordinary. Every celebrity chef has that go-to secret ingredient they use to wow guests when they serve up salad, and the co-host of the "Always Hungry" podcast is no different.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Flay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Pomegranate Juice#Secret Ingredient#Food Drink#Per Food Network#Farmdrop#Cbs News#Williams Sonoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & DrinksThrillist

Oreo Just Dropped 2 New Seasonal Flavors

Classic Oreos are excellent, but that hasn't stopped the company from experimenting wildly with flavors. Some were hits, like Double Stuffed Oreos and Mint Oreos. Others, like those Swedish Fish Oreos, were misses. Either way, the cookie company won't stop innovating. In fact, it just announced two brand-new seasonal flavors.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RestaurantsPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
Recipescountryliving.com

The Only Basic Fried Rice Recipe You'll Ever Need

This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggs and cook, stirring, until...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Smothered Steak Recipe

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item

When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly what happened to customers at Wendy's, who realized that locations across the country are no longer selling one beloved item. And it turns out, it's about to be gone for good. Read on to find out what the fast food chain is getting rid of permanently and how fans are responding.
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These old-fashioned Peanut Butter No-Bake Cookies are filled with creamy peanut butter and a few other simple ingredients! They take less than 20 minutes to make and your taste buds thanking you in no time!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.

Comments / 1

Community Policy