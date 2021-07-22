Teen shot and killed in Phoenix

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A 17-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening and the Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help with information, ABC 15 reported.

Officers responded to an area near Fillmore Street and 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

On arrival, the officers found the boy with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was standing outside when he was shot by at least one unknown suspect. Additional information on the shooting was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.