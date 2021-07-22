Flomaton students attend Boys State
Two Flomaton High School rising seniors attended the 84th annual American Legion Alabama Boys State at the University of Alabama. American Legion Alabama Boys State is a leadership program for young men who have completed their junior year of high school and are leaders in their schools and communities. This year’s delegates also include the young men selected for 2020 Boys State in 2020 since that session was canceled due to COVID-19.www.atmoreadvance.com
