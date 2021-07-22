Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mashed

The Next Chopped Episode Features The Most Adorable Guest Judge

By Molly Harris
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone who has ever watched "Chopped" likely knows there can be some really unexpected ingredients in the basket. But things are really getting a shake-up come July 27, when an all new episode airs (via Patch). Apparently, Morristown, New Jersey has supplied its fair share of chefs to "Chopped," and there's a new one about to take the stand, the Stirling Tavern's Brandon Campney. But Campney will have quite a unique set of guidelines for the episode he will be competing on.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Pasta Dish#Tv Shows#The Stirling Tavern#Chopped#Amandafreitag#Food Network
Related
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

A Newlywed Couple Is Saying Gordon Ramsay Ruined Their Wedding By Filming On Location

Gordon Ramsay took to Twitter to offer a newly married couple a free meal after they said he ruined their wedding day. Charlie Willis and his wife Lauren were married last month at a beach ceremony that took place at Lusty Glaze beach resort in Cornwall, England, and it just so happened Gordon was there with a television crew filming his upcoming show Future Food Stars.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Best Dish Alex Guarnaschelli Ever Judged On Chopped

Both a regular judge on "Chopped" and a winner of "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption," Alex Guarnaschelli has become a very familiar face to Food Network enthusiasts. Variety estimates that Guarnaschelli has been featured on more than 600 network episodes. To add to her already busy schedule, Guarnaschelli is also the executive chef at Butter, an exclusive upscale restaurant in New York City.
Celebritiesmashed.com

Chef William Dissen Reveals What It Was Like Working With Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Chef William Dissen may be the owner and executive chef of three restaurants, a member of the U.S. State Department's American Chef Corps, and a member of the Blue Ribbon Task Force for the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch, but he's a pretty laid-back, calm kind of guy. Chef Gordon Ramsay, on the other hand, may be best known for his tirades on shows like "Hell's Kitchen," where he isn't afraid of taking aspiring chefs to task.
TV Seriesnny360.com

Seven new culinary TV shows for to feast on

Television’s appetite for cooking shows is clearly insatiable. A quick scan of broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming platforms reveals that culinary-minded fare is everywhere. And each week, it seems, new shows arrive featuring fresh, camera-ready chefs and/or a different way to turn cooking into a cutthroat competition. If you’re...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish Carla Hall Ever Ate On Baking Championship

While experiences may vary, one thing is for sure if you are a celebrity chef who spends their days hosting and judging food-based television shows, writing cookbooks, running restaurant kitchens, and making appearances to talk about all of the above: you are going to try a lot of different dishes. Carla Hall went from being a "Top Chef" contestant to being on the other side of the equation, trying competitors' creations on different TV programs. Few people know better, then, what it's like to take a bite of both incredibly delicious foods and incredibly not-delicious foods.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Big First On Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns

After being on the airways for the better part of two decades, you might think that Hell's Kitchen would have already accomplished all the firsts imagineable. This season, however, they managed it twice. First, they chose a contestant pool of people in their early 20s. Second, they have their first vegan contestant.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Chopped Judges Always Talk About Salt, According To Ted Allen

"Chopped" host Ted Allen is sticking behind his judges' fixation on salt. If you're a "Chopped" devotee, you're familiar with the ropes. Trying to whip up a risotto in 20 minutes means getting stuck between a rock and a hard place on "Chopped" (via Mashable). Using truffle oil on "Chopped" is akin to committing a cardinal sin. As Allen once tweeted, "It was trendy (a long time ago), & we don't like trendiness. It feels pretentious, now." And if you happen to compete on "Chopped" when strange ingredients come into play — Geoffrey Zakarian once told Mashed that river rat tastes like exactly what you think it tastes like — you've got your work cut out for you. But failing to salt a dish correctly while competing in the cooking competition? That means instant and almost always definitive doom.
TV Seriesmashed.com

The Truth About Chopped's Bizarre Pilot Episode

Few cooking television shows are more instantly recognizable than Food Network's "Chopped." The program has been on since 2009, and each episode can take up to 12 hours to film, per Food Network. Millions of fans tune in to watch chefs prepare courses, as well as to see how the cooks thrive under the pressure of time constraints and when using a mystery basket of ingredients. Though audiences may come to see which competitor gets chopped, they also stay season after season for judges Alex Guarnaschelli and Maneet Chauhan, along with "Chopped's" lovable and inquisitive host Ted Allen. So, it might surprise fans to know just how different, and, frankly, quirky the pilot episode of "Chopped" was.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Happens To The Cakes After Filming Buddy Vs Duff

Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman are huge names in the world of pastries. Buddy, The Cake Boss, is a fourth-generation baker who has brought his father's bakery, Carlo's Bakery, a fair amount of fame by making next-level cakes that people loved so much they garnered him a TV show (via TLC). Your Daily Dish ranked some of his favorite cakes and included an oversized tank cake, which weighed about 500 lbs, and a "Transformers" cake with "moving wings, pyrotechnics, and lights".
TV Seriesgeekcastradio.com

Favorite Episodes of The Next Generation, Season 2

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:06:19 — 91.1MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | RSS | More. In this episode of “Future Imperfect,” Admiral Phillips returns with Birdman and Alex from ThisWeekinGeek and Aaron Pollyea dig deep and discover their favorite must-watch episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season 2. Listen in to find out what those are and what they plan to discuss next. Live Long, and Prosper!
GardeningPosted by
Mashed

This Is What Ted Allen Grows In His Rooftop Vegetable Garden

You may know Ted Allen from a variety of places. Host of Food Network's "Chopped" and Bravo TV's "Queer Eye," Allen has also written two books and numerous articles dedicated to those who love to cook, bake, drink, and who all-around love the foodie lifestyle, according to his website. The television host lives in Brooklyn in a 140-year old home that he and his partner renovated (per Food Network). But he wasn't going to let the constraints of living in an urban neighborhood keep him from his passion — gardening.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Serious Mistake Made On One Halloween Chopped Episode

Cooking competition shows can be seriously stressful, whether you're a home cook or a seasoned professional that is normally totally comfortable in the kitchen. Something about the combination of the ticking clock counting down the available time, the restrictions or parameters placed on particular challenges, and the camera's constant presence in the kitchen or cooking space all create a certain pressure-packed atmosphere that leads even professional chefs to make serious errors from time to time. There's one contestant on a seasonal Halloween episode of "Chopped" that made an error so bad it basically rendered her dish inedible, and it all came down to one missed task in the preparation process (via Food Network).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Guy's Grocery Games Judges

Brian is a celebrity chef from San Diego, California, who often appears as a judge on GGG. He loves seafood and shellfish. His last meal would be all shellfish with butter, lemon, and wine. 2. Melissa d'Arabian. Melissa competed and won season 5 of "The Next Food Network Star". She...
TV & Videosbsckids.com

Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones On Food Network

This is going to be such a fun show as Food Network brings us Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones which will start with a 90 minute premiere on August 16th and then finish up with four episodes. The show itself will have ice cream makers try to capture the essence of a celebrity in a flavor, with inspirations including Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Food Network’s Duff Goldman and Buddy Valastro, and actor Kevin Bacon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy