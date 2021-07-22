The Next Chopped Episode Features The Most Adorable Guest Judge
Anyone who has ever watched "Chopped" likely knows there can be some really unexpected ingredients in the basket. But things are really getting a shake-up come July 27, when an all new episode airs (via Patch). Apparently, Morristown, New Jersey has supplied its fair share of chefs to "Chopped," and there's a new one about to take the stand, the Stirling Tavern's Brandon Campney. But Campney will have quite a unique set of guidelines for the episode he will be competing on.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0