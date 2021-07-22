UNC Football: Tar Heels land 4-star in-state running back
The UNC Football program has added another recruit to their 2022 class, landing another commitment on Thursday afternoon. Mack Brown and his staff received some good news when four-star in-state running back Omarion Hampton made the decision to commit to North Carolina on a special live stream on CBSHQ. The commitment is another big one for the Tar Heels, giving them 11 commitments in the 2022 class and their third in the month of July already.keepingitheel.com
Comments / 0