Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UNC Football: Tar Heels land 4-star in-state running back

By Zack Pearson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UNC Football program has added another recruit to their 2022 class, landing another commitment on Thursday afternoon. Mack Brown and his staff received some good news when four-star in-state running back Omarion Hampton made the decision to commit to North Carolina on a special live stream on CBSHQ. The commitment is another big one for the Tar Heels, giving them 11 commitments in the 2022 class and their third in the month of July already.

keepingitheel.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

118K+
Followers
311K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#Unc Football#Cbshq#Auburn#Penn State#The Tar Heels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Ohio StateCBS Sports

Big Ten football predicted order of finish for 2021: Ohio State picked to win title over Wisconsin

With four straight league titles in hand and two straight College Football Playoff appearances, Ohio State has clearly established itself as the class of the Big Ten, and media who cover the league unanimously expect that dominance to continue in the 2021 season. In the annual cleveland.com Big Ten preseason media poll released Wednesday, the Buckeyes finished as the unanimous pick to win the league with all 34 voters projecting OSU to knock off the Big Ten West champion in the league title game.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Free Agent NFL Quarterback Retiring At 28

Few jobs in all of sports are as hard to maintain as an NFL quarterback. And for one quarterback, persistent struggles to get on the field have led him to walk away at age 28. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, quarterback Jake Rudock has retired. Rudock most recently had two stints with the Miami Dolphins, but did not see a snap in either of those campaigns.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Big 12 school looking to potentially join the Big Ten

The college football world is in absolute chaos at the moment with Oklahoma and Texas both looking to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC. There was a report on Friday that Kansas has a call setup with the Big Ten to inquire about potentially joining the northern midwest conference — which would come with some cache in basketball, but none in football — but another has apparently emerged that would come with both.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
Kansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kansas leaving the Big 12? KU to new conference reportedly picking up steam

It’s looking more like Kansas could be the next program to leave the Big 12. Mike Vernon appeared on 610 AM in Kansas City to discuss conference realignment, particularly how it relates to Kansas. Vernon shared, that from what he is hearing, KU moving to the Big Ten is starting to look more likely compared to as recently as 24 hours ago.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Teams Tar Heels have to beat for five-star guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program would love to add at least one more player to their 2022 class, one in which they got off to a great start for. With three prospects committed, including five-star center Jalen Washington, Davis would love to land another five-star prospect and boost the class even more. The Tar Heels have a few different offers out to five-star prospects and among them is guard Jaden Bradley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy