York, ME

No mask requirement in York schools this fall, superintendent says

Seacoast Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Maine — Sighs of relief and applause filled an overcrowded room of parents at the York School Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 21, when Superintendent Lou Goscinski announced students and teachers won't be required to wear masks for the upcoming school year. “Praise God,” Kie Bynum of York said...

