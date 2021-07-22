Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

JUST IN: Sexual assault reported near Spring Hill Metro, police say

By Angela Woolsey
tysonsreporter.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was sexually assaulted in her hotel room in the Spring Hill area of Tysons, the Fairfax County Police Department said this afternoon (Thursday). According to police, the incident occurred yesterday morning in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive. Officers responded to a report shortly after 5 a.m. from a woman who said “that an unknown man entered her hotel room, displayed a knife and sexually assaulted her.”

