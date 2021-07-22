Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Next Food Network Star Season 15: Release Date, Contestants, And More - What We Know So Far

By Lauren Cahn
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Food Network first launched in 1993, foodie culture was not yet a thing — in fact, the word "foodie" had only recently been coined (via The New Republic), and the network founders weren't even particularly interested in food, says GrubStreet. But what those founders did know, however, was that chefs were not (yet) in a position to command high appearance fees, and they also tended to be more than eager to step out of their own kitchens and onto a sound stage.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Giada De Laurentiis
Person
Paula Deen
Person
Rachael Ray
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Marcus Samuelsson
Person
Alex Guarnaschelli
Person
Jacques Pépin
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
Emeril Lagasse
Person
Michael Symon
Person
Bobby Flay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#The Food Network#Food Network Star#Food Network#Food Network Star#Ace Of Cakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Guy Fieri Changed His Name

Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable and popular chefs on television. The restaurateur and "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" host became one of the biggest faces on the Food Network after he was crowned champion in Season 2 of "The Next Food Network Star" in 2006, according to Insider. Obviously, audiences had an appetite for Fieri's personality, and could not get enough of him on screen. Per IMDb, Fieri has hosted and executive produced several Food Network shows, including "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives," which has been on air since 2006 — and made him one of television's highest paid hosts. Forbes reported in May that Fieri signed a whopping $80 million contract extension with the network for three more years.
TV Seriesnny360.com

Seven new culinary TV shows for to feast on

Television’s appetite for cooking shows is clearly insatiable. A quick scan of broadcast networks, cable channels and streaming platforms reveals that culinary-minded fare is everywhere. And each week, it seems, new shows arrive featuring fresh, camera-ready chefs and/or a different way to turn cooking into a cutthroat competition. If you’re...
Posted by
Mashed

Who Is Richer: Gordon Ramsay Or Guy Fieri?

Many people become chefs because they have a passion for food and cooking. It's a good thing they are passionate about food, as it's usually very difficult to get paid fairly as a chef (via Vice). However, in some rare cases, chefs can end up becoming celebrities and making a ton of money along the way. Such is the case with Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Kids Baking Championship Season 10: Release Date, Judges, And More - What We Know So Far

Cooking competition shows are fun to watch, but there's something even more special about a show where all the contestants are children. Preteen chefs tend to make even the hot-tempered Gordon Ramsay treat competitors with empathy and respect, as anyone who has watched his "MasterChef Junior" can attest. Another prime example of a show that supports kids who are trying to be their best selves in the kitchen is "Kids Baking Championship." The show features 10-to-13-year-olds (via IMDb) who know their way around a kitchen better than a lot of adults ever will. The most recent season concluded in February, with a 12-year-old from Idaho winning the $25,000 prize (although he must wait until he's 18 to receive it), per East Idaho News.
TV Seriesmashed.com

Guy: Hawaiian Style: Release Date, Episodes, And More - What We Know So Far

Obviously, we're always on board for whatever new adventure Guy Fieri is chasing. We recently discovered some of the juicy details of his newest endeavor, a tropical miniseries titled "Guy: Hawaiian Style," and to say we're excited is an understatement. (Perhaps you caught a glimpse of what might be in store when Fieri's interview with USA Today came out earlier this year, teasing an upcoming Hawaii trip for the mayor of Flavortown.)
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Happens To The Cakes After Filming Buddy Vs Duff

Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman are huge names in the world of pastries. Buddy, The Cake Boss, is a fourth-generation baker who has brought his father's bakery, Carlo's Bakery, a fair amount of fame by making next-level cakes that people loved so much they garnered him a TV show (via TLC). Your Daily Dish ranked some of his favorite cakes and included an oversized tank cake, which weighed about 500 lbs, and a "Transformers" cake with "moving wings, pyrotechnics, and lights".
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Would Want This Food Network Chef To Make Her Last Meal

It's almost as if Giada De Laurentiis was born to be a chef. According to Food Network, De Laurentiis grew up in a big Italian family that had a love for all things food and that was constantly cooking up scrumptious Italian dishes. She spent lots of time in her family's kitchens, as well as DDL Foodshow, the restaurant owned by her grandfather, film producer Dino De Laurentiis. Dino also came from a long line of foodies; his parents owned a pasta factory when he was growing up and he and his 13 siblings sold the pasta throughout their neighborhood (via TIME).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is What Emeril Lagasse's 'Emeril's Essence' Is Made Of

Before Giada De Laurentiis and Rachael Ray, Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay, there was Emeril Lagasse. One of the OGs of the emerging field of 1990s food television, the importance of Lagasse in American food and television history cannot be understated. Boston-born Lagasse became a chef superstar in adopted hometown of New Orleans, succeeding Paul Prudhomme as executive chef of the city's famed Commander's Palace restaurant in 1981.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cooks In America Moment One Contestant Felt Went Too Far

"Worst Cooks in America" began filming in 2010, putting some of America's most terrible cooks into kitchens on camera to compete in a variety of competitions, while being taught by some of American's most famous chefs. Why would they put themselves through that? As IMDb puts it, "The last two standing have the chance to cook for culinary critics and win a cash prize," but learning to cook for their family and friends and avoiding being mocked doesn't hurt as a consolation prize.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Best Dish Alex Guarnaschelli Ever Judged On Chopped

Both a regular judge on "Chopped" and a winner of "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption," Alex Guarnaschelli has become a very familiar face to Food Network enthusiasts. Variety estimates that Guarnaschelli has been featured on more than 600 network episodes. To add to her already busy schedule, Guarnaschelli is also the executive chef at Butter, an exclusive upscale restaurant in New York City.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Best Part Of Working In The Food Industry, According To Bobby Flay

Though Food Network cooking series "Beat Bobby Flay" does an exceptional job of highlighting Flay's unparalleled skills in the kitchen, the celebrity chef and restaurateur hardly considers himself a one-man act. As Flay shared in an episode of "Always Hungry," a podcast he co-hosts with his daughter, Sophie, the competitive nature of "Beat Bobby Flay" doesn't exactly reflect what working in the food industry is like. According to Flay, "99.9 percent of the time, everybody is so generous with their knowledge and information. We pass it back and forth to each other, because who cares? We're just cooking."
TV & Videosbsckids.com

Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones On Food Network

This is going to be such a fun show as Food Network brings us Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones which will start with a 90 minute premiere on August 16th and then finish up with four episodes. The show itself will have ice cream makers try to capture the essence of a celebrity in a flavor, with inspirations including Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Food Network’s Duff Goldman and Buddy Valastro, and actor Kevin Bacon.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Guy's Grocery Games Judges

Brian is a celebrity chef from San Diego, California, who often appears as a judge on GGG. He loves seafood and shellfish. His last meal would be all shellfish with butter, lemon, and wine. 2. Melissa d'Arabian. Melissa competed and won season 5 of "The Next Food Network Star". She...
Recipesmashed.com

This TikTok Recipe Made Duff Goldman Say 'Holy Toldedo'

Do celebrity chefs follow and use other food recipes they find online? Of course they do! Loving food in all its forms and discovering new recipes and their creators is half the fun of being a foodie — the other half is, of course, eating the food. This amazing recipe for Tandoori Shawarma by Chef Jassim (via TikTok) is one great example that already has our mouths watering. As Foodbeast describes it, "This stunning Tandoori Shawarma from @chefjassim is the recipe move for the weekend" (via Twitter). And when it comes to recipe fans, you'll find none bigger than fellow cook Duff Goldman who ReTweeted Foodbeast's post, exclaiming, "Holy Toledo that looks incredible."
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Burger Recipe With A Twist

There are few dishes more iconic of American food than a really good beef burger. Chef Bobby Flay knows all about that, as he's a well-known burger aficionado and owner of a widespread burger chain called Bobby's Burger Palace. But if you can't make it to one of those locations across the United States, he's also shared how to make a perfect one right at home.
YogaPosted by
Mashed

How Rachael Ray's And Martha Stewart's Workout Routines Differ

Being a full-time chef is not an easy job. The shifts can be demanding and arduous. Additionally, the fact that you need to try several dishes while preparing delicious meals makes it even harder to ensure that you're taking care of your health. According to Shape, many culinary legends consciously take the time to incorporate healthy habits into their routines, such as working out on a regular basis to stay fit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy