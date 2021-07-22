The Next Food Network Star Season 15: Release Date, Contestants, And More - What We Know So Far

Cooking competition shows are fun to watch, but there's something even more special about a show where all the contestants are children. Preteen chefs tend to make even the hot-tempered Gordon Ramsay treat competitors with empathy and respect, as anyone who has watched his "MasterChef Junior" can attest. Another prime example of a show that supports kids who are trying to be their best selves in the kitchen is "Kids Baking Championship." The show features 10-to-13-year-olds (via IMDb) who know their way around a kitchen better than a lot of adults ever will. The most recent season concluded in February, with a 12-year-old from Idaho winning the $25,000 prize (although he must wait until he's 18 to receive it), per East Idaho News.