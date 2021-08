MAR - Free Report) reported solid second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing on a year-over-year basis. The company reported resurgence of lodging demand in Mainland China with leisure, business transient and group room bookings ahead of 2019 levels. Also, solid leisure demand was reported in the U.S. and Canada region. As more people are getting back to workplace, the company is optimistic regarding the upward trajectory of the global recovery.