HBO, HBO Max notch 47 million domestic subscribers

By MEG JAMES
Kansas City Star
 12 days ago

HBO and streaming service HBO Max now reach 47 million domestic customers. Telecommunications giant AT&T disclosed the number Thursday, saying its HBO premium cable channel and HBO Max unit had gained 2.8 million domestic subscribers during the second quarter — showing steady growth in an increasingly crowded streaming market. The...

www.kansascity.com

