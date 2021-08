DECATUR, Illinois — DeeAndre J. Woodland, the Decatur man who shot a would-be robber to death after being shot and wounded himself, was sent to prison for four years. Woodland, 40, took a plea deal and entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court July 16. Further charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon who possessed and used a firearm were then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.