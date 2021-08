My family and I are all big fans of Six Flags Great Adventure; when my children were younger, we even had season tickets to the park. But the fun isn’t limited to just the summer months; Six Flags is pretty cool in the fall, too. One of the best times to hit up the park is during their annual Halloween-themed Fright Fest. The first time I went (many years ago), I didn’t know what to expect, but it was amazing.