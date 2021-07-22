Cancel
Cambridge microbiome startup's shares sliced in half after key trial failure

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 12 days ago
Microbiome startup Seres Therapeutics' shares are in a free fall after the company announced that its ulcerative colitis drug had failed in a mid-stage clinical trial. Seres (Nasdaq: MCRB) had been developing the drug in partnership with Nestlé Health Science as part of its suite of bacteria-based drugs, several of which are in clinical development. The ulcerative colitis study will be shut down, as the drug resulted in "no meaningful clinical differences" in a placebo comparison trial involving 203 patients.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

