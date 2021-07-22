Cambridge microbiome startup's shares sliced in half after key trial failure

Microbiome startup Seres Therapeutics' shares are in a free fall after the company announced that its ulcerative colitis drug had failed in a mid-stage clinical trial. Seres (Nasdaq: MCRB) had been developing the drug in partnership with Nestlé Health Science as part of its suite of bacteria-based drugs, several of which are in clinical development. The ulcerative colitis study will be shut down, as the drug resulted in "no meaningful clinical differences" in a placebo comparison trial involving 203 patients.