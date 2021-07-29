Cancel
JOIN US FOR A LIVE EVENT ON AUGUST 18: The CEOs of Ebony, Diddy's Revolt and more on the future of Black media

By Dominic-Madori Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
From left: DeShauna Spencer of KweliTV, Detavio Samuels of Revolt TV, and Michele Ghee of Ebony

Black creatives and media moguls have been working hard to gain equity in their own storytelling, but what does the next chapter of that fight look like?

Insider will host a panel on August 18 at 12 PM EST/9 AM PT on the future of Black media, moderated by entrepreneurship reporter Dominic-Madori Davis. Panelists include Michele Ghee, CEO of iconic brands Ebony and Jet Magazine; Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT , the cable network owned by hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, and DeShauna Spencer, founder of KweliTV, a video streaming service dedicated to the issues, stories, and culture of the global Black community.

They'll discuss what it's like running a Black-owned media enterprise in the 21st century, as well as the challenges in maintaining control over Black stories in the US. They'll reveal their career journeys and how how they're increasing equity for the next generation of creative leaders.

You can sign up here to watch.

Read the original article on Business Insider

