Queens, NY

The Owners of Popular Astoria Bar Open New Establishment in Sunnyside

Queens Post
Queens Post
 12 days ago
Sweet Avenue opened at 40-05 Queens Blvd. on July 17 in the space previously occupied by Sunnyside Florist (Photo by Gerard Leary)

A new bar that specializes in craft beers has opened on Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

The bar, called Sweet Avenue, opened at 40-05 Queens Blvd. on July 17 in the space that was previously occupied by Sunnyside Florist, which closed last year.

The new venue is owned by the proprietors of Judy and Punch, a popular bar/restaurant in Astoria.

The owners have completely revamped the 700-square foot Sunnyside space and are looking to create a ’70s vibe, which includes playing retro-style music.

A new black-colored awning has replaced the green signage that was synonymous with Sunnyside Florist. The florist had been at the location for more than 80 years.

The interior walls have been painted gray and a new orange and white-colored floor has been put down. The front of the bar has new large sliding windows.

The establishment seats around 20 people, and there are no seats currently outside.

Gerard Leary, 41, who owns Sweet Avenue with his two business partners, said the new spot is not like a regular bar since it focuses heavily on craft beers. The beers, he said, can be consumed on site or purchased to go.

The interior walls at Sweet Avenue have been painted gray (Photo by Gerard Leary)

Leary said customers, for instance, can buy a 32 ounce can — known as a crowler — of craft beer and take it to go. Craft beer enthusiasts can also buy packs of regular-sized cans or bottles that have been sealed during production.

“It allows people to come in, open their horizons and try something new as we will be constantly rotating our products,” Leary said.

Leary anticipates that the takeout component will be a major part of the business.

The bar also offers a selection of wines and spirits–on site. Only beers can be purchased for takeout, Leary said.

Leary, who has lived in the Sunnyside/Woodside area for more than 10 years, says that there is a growing demand for craft beer in the neighborhood.

He said that more people than expected have flocked to the bar since it opened.

“It’s been pretty remarkable and I’ve kind of been in awe with the way people have reacted,” Leary said.

Leary said the owners intend to host tasting events with local breweries at the venue in the future.

Opening hours are from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, noon to 1 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

