Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead Space Remake Announced For PS5

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Space remake is officially in development for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, EA has announced. The survival horror title has been completely rebuilt from the ground-up by Motive Studios, and was teased in a brief trailer that depicted the USG Ishimura in an overrun state just like in the original game, along with a brief glimpse of a necromorph and Isaac Clarke.

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Motive Studios#Visceral Games#Ea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Announces the Return of Dead Space, a Remake of the Sci-Fi Classic Survival Horror Game

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Motive, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today announced during EA Play Live 2021 the sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Spaceâ„¢, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbiteâ„¢ game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship - watch the official teaser video here.
Video GamesIGN

Dead Space Remake Won't Have Microtransactions

Reversing course from the controversial inclusion of microtransactions in Dead Space 3, the developers of the upcoming Dead Space remake have no intention of ever adding microtransactions to the game. Speaking to IGN ahead of the Dead Space trailer reveal, senior producer Phil Ducharme said the EA Motive team developing...
Video Gamesinputmag.com

The survival horror classic Dead Space is getting a next-gen remake

Dead Space has returned to make us whole! It’s been eight years since the last entry in the iconic survival sci-fi horror series, but today saw some very cool news courtesy of EA Play Live — a “ground-up” remake of the original using the Frostbite game engine for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles. The one-minute announcement teaser trailer is light on the details (as most teasers are), but we assume the plot will remain essentially the same: set in the 26th-century, Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he conducts a search and rescue mission for his girlfriend after the government spacecraft she’s aboard goes radio-silent. Upon arrival on the ship, Clarke encounters a whole host of nasty, body horror in the form of Necromorphs — mutated human hosts related to alien technology and a fanatical religious movement called Unitology. It’s... a lot, but it’s also super terrifying and badass.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dead Space is back: confirmed the remake of the first installment for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. First trailer and details

EA has made it official the return of Dead Space, confirming that they are working on a remake of the first game, an acclaimed survival horror released in 2008. It has been announced during EA Play Live 2021, where the company has confirmed that Motive is working on a remake of the first Dead Space, which will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.. No official release date has been given, nor a small frame, but we’ve already seen the first trailer that offers a glimpse of the setting and tone that Motive is trying to capture with the remake. Here it is:
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Dead Space Remake Confirmed, Will Be Current-Generation Exclusive

EA has revealed a new Dead Space Remake that will be out on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. This was shown with a short trailer. The Dead Space franchise stopped after the failure of the third and final part of the trilogy. It was developed by Visceral Games, which was later shut down by EA. While the first two Dead Space games were a massive success for the company, the third one ended up being a critical and commercial failure that put a dent over its successor.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Original Dead Space co-creator says he's 'excited' by the remake

Before he co-founded Sledgehammer Games and became known as a Call of Duty guy, Glen Schofield spent his days at EA Redwood Shores, later known as Visceral Games, where he headed up development on the groundbreaking horror game Dead Space. He wasn't involved in the development of either of the sequels, but following the announcement of the Dead Space remake at yesterday's EA Play, he said on Twitter that the series is still important to him, and he's looking forward to what comes next.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

A 'Dead Space' Remake Is Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC

Eight years after the last installment of the epic horror franchise Dead Space, EA and Motive Studios are finally giving fans a remake of the original title, confirming recent rumors. Targetted at next-gen consoles, the new Dead Space remake will elevate the entire game’s experience with better graphics and higher...
Video GamesNME

‘Dead Space’ remake involves key developer behind ‘Dead Space 2’

It’s been revealed that a core member of the Dead Space 2 team is an instrumental part of the development of the Dead Space remake. In a ‘meet the team’ blog post by EA, more has been revealed about Motive – the development studio behind the upcoming remake. Much has been said already about how the team has previously shipped Star Wars: Squadrons and the single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II but this article also looked at the thought process of senior producer Philippe Ducharme, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and art director Mike Yazijian.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Motive Studios Wants To Improve Dismemberment In Dead Space Remake

One of the most visible aspects of Visceral Studio’s Dead Space games was its dismemberment mechanic, a key component for survival against the Necromorphs that were its primary enemies. Motive Studios wants to actually improve on that mechanic in the Dead Space remake announced yesterday during EA Play Live 2021.
Video GamesComicBook

Dead Space Remake Will Remove Controversial Dead Space 3 Feature

EA Motive's upcoming remake of the original Dead Space won't be incorporating one incredibly controversial feature that was seen in Dead Space 3. Specifically, the aspect that won't be making a comeback is that of microtransactions, which have been prevalent in many EA-published titles over the years. As a whole, microtransactions were greatly frowned upon by those that played Dead Space 3 as they felt forced into the game in quite an unnatural way.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

[Maj] EA announces Dead Space remake via Frostbite Engine

If you dream of playing a canned animal moving through space at ten steps per minute, here’s the good news: Dead Space has the right to remake. EA is putting an end to the rumors and formalizing the game with a first trailer that … doesn’t necessarily reveal much. A...
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus September 2021 PS4, PS5 Free Games Predictions

PlayStation Plus Free September 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free September 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus September 2021 – What will be the PS Plus September 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading, you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
Video Gamespsu.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Trailer Highlights The New Scientists Feature

Frontier Developments has unleashed a fresh look at Jurassic World Evolution 2, this time taking a look at the new scientists feature. Check out the trailer below. Scientists are one of the new gameplay wrinkles added to Jurassic World Evolution 2, and are recruitable by the player for various roles. Each scientist boasts unique attributes that make them suitable for tackling specific tasks, and you can improve their abilities by investing in their skills via Training Points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy